CF Industries profit tumbles, as fertilizer prices slump

Aug 3 U.S. nitrogen fertilizer producer CF Industries Holdings Inc reported sharply lower quarterly profit on Wednesday, and warned that prices would likely remain weak into next year due to abundant supplies.

Net earnings for the second quarter fell to $47 million, or 20 cents per share, from $352 million, or $1.49 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)