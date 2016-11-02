Fertilizer producer CF Industries posts quarterly loss

Nov 2 U.S. nitrogen fertilizer producer CF Industries Holdings Inc on Wednesday reported a loss for the third quarter, pressured by large supplies and lower prices.

CF's quarterly loss totaled $30 million, or 13 cents per share, compared with a profit of $90 million or 39 cents per share a year earlier. Net sales fell by more than a quarter to $680 million. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba, editing by G Crosse)