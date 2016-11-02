UPDATE 1-Fertilizer maker CF Industries posts first quarterly loss since 2010

(Adds adjusted profit, share activity, background)

By Rod Nickel

Nov 2 U.S. nitrogen fertilizer producer CF Industries Holdings Inc on Wednesday reported a loss for the third quarter, its first in six and a half years, pressured by lower prices.

Fertilizer prices have plunged this year amid declining U.S. farm incomes and ample supplies, even as CF completes expansion of nitrogen facilities in Louisiana and Iowa.

Buyers were slow to stock up as prices declined during the period and with new production capacity coming online through mid-2017, CF, North America's largest maker of nitrogen fertilizer, said in a statement.

CF's quarterly loss totaled $30 million, or 13 cents per share, compared with a profit of $90 million or 39 cents per share a year earlier. Net sales fell by 27 percent to $680 million.

The last time CF posted a quarterly loss was the first quarter of 2010, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Excluding one-time items including expansion costs, CF earned $30 million or 13 cents per share, topping the average analyst estimate of a 3-cent per share loss, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based company's shares fell about 3 percent after normal trading hours on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by G Crosse and Lisa Shumaker)