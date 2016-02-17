CF Industries profit falls 89 pct as costs rise

BRIEF-Forest City Realty Trust enters MoU to settle class action pending in Maryland
* Forest City Realty Trust - entered MoU relating to proposed settlement of a putative consolidated class action, derivative litigation pending in maryland
Feb 17 U.S. nitrogen fertilizer producer CF Industries Holdings Inc reported an 89 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit as costs rose sharply.
Net earnings attributable to stockholders fell to $26.5 million, or 11 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $238.3 million, or 96 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales fell 8.3 percent to $1.12 billion. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Forest City Realty Trust - entered MoU relating to proposed settlement of a putative consolidated class action, derivative litigation pending in maryland
* Leidos Holdings - single-award, firm fixed-price contract has one-year base period of performance, four one-year options, total contract value of $45 million
* Sanchez Production Partners reports first quarter 2017 operating and financial results