Fertilizer producer CF Industries posts quarterly loss

BRIEF-Home Depot files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering
* Files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rTEtvj) Further company coverage:
Feb 15 U.S. nitrogen fertilizer producer CF Industries Holdings Inc reported a loss for the fourth quarter, compared with a year-ago profit, as it recorded a bigger impairment charge.
CF's quarterly loss totaled $320 million, or $1.38 per share, compared with a profit of $27 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.
The Deerfield, Illinois-based company's net sales fell 22 percent to $867 million. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
FRANKFURT, May 24 German meal kit company HelloFresh is preparing for a stock market flotation, which could come as early as autumn, but will only be launched if the pre-summer listing of peer Delivery Hero proves a success, people close to the matter said.
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017