Fertilizer producer CF Industries posts quarterly loss

Feb 15 U.S. nitrogen fertilizer producer CF Industries Holdings Inc reported a loss for the fourth quarter, compared with a year-ago profit, as it recorded a bigger impairment charge.

CF's quarterly loss totaled $320 million, or $1.38 per share, compared with a profit of $27 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based company's net sales fell 22 percent to $867 million. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)