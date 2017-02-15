UPDATE 1-CF Industries posts bigger-than-expected loss

BRIEF-Eaton Vance Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.62
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017
(Adds background, forecast, details)
Feb 15 U.S. nitrogen fertilizer producer CF Industries Holdings Inc reported a bigger-than-expected loss, but said it expects prices in North America to improve through the first half of the year.
The company's shares were down 9 percent in after-market trading on Wednesday.
Fertilizer prices plunged last year amid declining U.S. farm incomes and excess global supply.
The average selling price for ammonia fell about 40 percent to $277 per ton in the fourth quarter, while that of urea fell 22 percent to $214 per ton, CF said.
CF's quarterly loss totaled $320 million, or $1.38 per share, compared with a profit of $27 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company reported a loss of 39 cents per share. Analysts had expected a smaller loss of 5 cents per share.
The Deerfield, Illinois-based company's net sales fell 22 percent to $867 million. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
NEW YORK, May 24 Anthem Inc is looking at each state to determine what its participation in the Obamacare individual market will be next year given the political and regulatory uncertainty, Chief Executive Officer Joseph Swedish said on Wednesday.
* Says discussions with its lending banks are well advanced and they are targeting execution of an agreement during June 2017, prior to implementation of broader Seadrill Limited restructuring