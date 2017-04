April 21 U.S. fertilizer company CF Industries Holdings Inc said on Monday it has shut down its entire nitrogen complex at Woodward, Oklahoma due to a problem in one of the boilers.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it will take about six to eight weeks to resume normal operations. During that time, the plant will carry out maintenance that had been scheduled for June. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Editing by Andre Grenon)