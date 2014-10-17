BRIEF-Yara confirms end of merger talks with CF

US STOCKS-Wall Street slips as weak GDP data weighs
* Amazon, Apple hit record highs after results beat expectations
Oct 17 Yara International ASA
* Yara International ASA and CF Industries have terminated their discussions regarding a potential merger of equals transaction.
* "In the end it became clear that we would not be able to agree on terms that would be acceptable to all stakeholders," said Torgeir Kvidal, President and Chief
* Executive Officer of Yara International ASA.
* "We have a strong pipeline of attractive growth opportunities, from which we will continue to deliver sustainable long-term value for our shareholders, customers and society at large," Yara added. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Amazon, Apple hit record highs after results beat expectations
CARACAS, April 28 Venezuela has promoted Jose Pereira to interim president of Citgo, the U.S. refining and marketing unit of the nation's state oil company PDVSA, the government said in its Official Gazette on Friday.
* Kellogg Company declares regular dividend of $0.52 per share and announces plans for 4% dividend increase