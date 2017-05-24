版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 24日 星期三 18:15 BJT

CF Corp to acquire Fidelity & Guaranty Life for about $1.84 bln

May 24 Blank check company CF Corp said it would acquire U.S. annuities and life insurer Fidelity & Guaranty Life in an all-cash deal valued at about $1.84 billion.

CF Corp's offer of $31.10 per share is at a 8.4 percent premium to FGL's Tuesday close of $28.70.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐