CF Industries posts record-high quarterly profit

Feb 19 CF Industries, the world's second-largest producer of nitrogen fertilizer, reported a record-high fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, topping expectations.

Net earnings for the quarter rose to $470.7 million, or $7.40 per share, from $438.9 million, or $6.66 per share, a year ago.

Net sales for the Deerfield, Illinois-based company, which also mines the crop nutrient phosphate, fell 14 percent to $1.5 billion.

Analysts had on average expected CF to earn $6.95 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
