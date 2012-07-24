版本:
New Issue-CFG Investment SAC sells $300 mln in notes

July 24 CFG Investment SAC on Tuesday sold $300
million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement
market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
    The issue is guaranteed by China Fishery Group Ltd
.
    HSBC, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Standard Chartered
Bank, ANZ, Jefferies, Rabo Securities and Deutsche Bank were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: CFG INVESTMENT SAC 

AMT $300 MLN     COUPON 9.75 PCT    MATURITY     7/30/2019
TYPE SR NTS      ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY    1/30/2013 
MOODY'S Ba3      YIELD 9.75 PCT     SETTLEMENT   7/30/2012   
S&P BB-MINUS     SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH DOUBLE-B    MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

