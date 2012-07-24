New Issue-CFG Investment SAC sells $300 mln in notes

BRIEF-Goldgroup Mining announces increased gold production in 2016
* Announces increased gold production in 2016 with plans for continued expansion in 2017 for Cerro Prieto Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 24 CFG Investment SAC on Tuesday sold $300 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The issue is guaranteed by China Fishery Group Ltd . HSBC, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Standard Chartered Bank, ANZ, Jefferies, Rabo Securities and Deutsche Bank were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CFG INVESTMENT SAC AMT $300 MLN COUPON 9.75 PCT MATURITY 7/30/2019 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 1/30/2013 MOODY'S Ba3 YIELD 9.75 PCT SETTLEMENT 7/30/2012 S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH DOUBLE-B MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
* Priced underwritten public offering of 5.50% series B cumulative convertible preferred stock at $20.19 per share
March 2 Spotify said on Thursday it has reached 50 million paid subscribers, growing 25 percent in less than six months and extending the Swedish music streaming service's lead over its closest rival, Apple Music.