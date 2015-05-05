BGC Partners acquires real estate consulting firm CFI

NEW YORK May 5 Brokerage BGC Partners Inc said
on Tuesday it agreed to buy real estate consulting firm
Computerized Facility Integration LLC for an undisclosed sum in
an acquisition that highlights the growing need for companies to
wring costs and boost efficiencies from a global network of
corporate properties and facilities.
Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
The addition of CFI, which manages more than 3 billion
square feet across the globe, is expected to complement BGC's
commercial real estate unit Newmark Grubb Knight Frank, BGC
said in a release.
As corporations grow abroad, understanding the true cost
structure of their operations in various countries is difficult
and provided CFI a foothold in a unique business, said Michael
Ippolito, chairman of global corporate services at Newmark.
"A lot of companies don't have a good sense of what their
true spend it, where they're spending money and how much they're
spending with each vendor," Ippolito said. "To put that together
is really complicated. It's one of the challenges real estate
advisors have."
Ippolito said others in the real estate industry will try to
follow the lead BCG has taken because it fills a business need.
Companies often employ several data systems globally without
fully understanding the space they have, the efficiency of their
operations and workforce capabilities, or even how they manage
the upkeep of their properties, said Bob Verdun, president and
founder of CFI, which is based in Southfield, Michigan.
"We come in help them sort through that and come up with a
strategy to consolidate all their information, technology and
data into a common strategy," Verdun said.
