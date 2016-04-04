CORRECTED-Ambac in bid to buy CIFG Assurance-sources

(Corrects spelling of Assured Guaranty in paragraphs 5,6)
By Mike Stone
April 4 Ambac Financial Group Inc, the
U.S. bond insurer facing a challenge to its board by hedge fund
Canyon Capital Advisors LLC, is vying to acquire smaller peer
CIFG Assurance North America Inc, according to people familiar
with the matter.
The Commissioner of Insurance of the State of Wisconsin has
prevented Ambac from underwriting new business since it emerged
from bankruptcy in 2013. An acquisition of CIFG would offer an
alternative route for Ambac to boost management fee revenue by
increasing its assets.
The potential deal would also be a way for Ambac to turn the
tables on an executive put forward by Canyon for election next
month to Ambac's board: CIFG Chairman Eugene Davis. Davis may
have to recuse himself if he lands a seat on Ambac's board while
negotiations with CIFG are ongoing.
CFIG is working with investment bank Houlihan Lokey Inc
to explore a sale, the people said on Monday. CIFG has
about $6 billion in assets, the people added.
There is no certainty that Ambac will prevail in the auction
for CIFG, the people said. Assured Guaranty Ltd, another
monoline insurer, could also show interest in CIFG, some of the
people added.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
deliberations are confidential. Representatives for CIFG, Ambac,
Houlihan Lokey and Assured Guaranty declined to comment.
CIFG's insurance policies back municipal, student loan,
infrastructure and other financial instruments. Analysts say a
potential buyer could pay close to $400 million to buy CIFG.
Ambac is a shadow of its former self as a result of getting
badly roiled in the 2008 financial crisis, and is currently
worth just $760 million, down from $1.6 billion two years ago
and around $10 billion in 2007.
Canyon, which holds a 4.5 percent stake in Ambac, has been
calling on the company to find ways to accelerate the settlement
of $4 billion in insurance claims. Last month it put Davis and
two other nominees up for election to Ambac's board.
Ambac has called Canyon's proxy contest "a thinly veiled
maneuver designed to accelerate payments on its own creditor
position." Canyon has some $376 million invested in the claims
it is hoping Ambac will buy back or accelerate their payments,
subject to approval by the Wisconsin regulator.
Last week, Ambac appointed two new directors to its board,
including David Herzog, the retiring CFO of American
International Group Inc, and Ian Haft, a partner at
Cornwall Capital Management LP.
(Reporting by Mike Stone in New York; Editing by Frances Kerry)