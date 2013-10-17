版本:
CF Industries hikes dividend under pressure from activist

Oct 17 U.S. nitrogen fertilizer producer CF Industries Holdings Inc said on Thursday that it would more than double its quarterly dividend, facing pressure to do so from an activist investor.

The quarterly dividend rises to $1 per share from 40 cents and reflects the company's confidence in its business model, Chief Executive Steve Wilson said.
