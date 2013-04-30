CF Industries closes purchase of Canada nitrogen plant interest

BRIEF-Symbility Solutions announces Q4 and full year financial results
* Symbility Solutions announces full year, record q4 2016 financial results and an update on corporate matters
April 30 CF Industries Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it had closed its purchase of the remaining interest in the Canadian Fertilizers Limited nitrogen plant for C$910 million ($901 million).
CF had been awaiting a Canadian regulator's approval for it to buy the 34 percent stake it didn't own in Canada's largest nitrogen plant from Glencore International PLC.
* Symbility Solutions announces full year, record q4 2016 financial results and an update on corporate matters
* ContraVir Pharma- TXL has completed phase 1 clinical trial in healthy volunteers, showing favorable safety, tolerability, drug distribution profile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LVMH sales lifts European luxury sector (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)