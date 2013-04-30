版本:
CF Industries closes purchase of Canada nitrogen plant interest

April 30 CF Industries Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it had closed its purchase of the remaining interest in the Canadian Fertilizers Limited nitrogen plant for C$910 million ($901 million).

CF had been awaiting a Canadian regulator's approval for it to buy the 34 percent stake it didn't own in Canada's largest nitrogen plant from Glencore International PLC.
