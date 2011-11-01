UPDATE 2-CF Industries Q3 profit widely beats Street

* Q3 adj EPS $5.16 vs Street forecast $4.92

* Revenue up 53 percent to $1.40 billion

* Forecasts strong start to 2012 planting season

* Shares rise 0.9 percent in after-hours trading (Adds earnings comparisons, byline, stock)

By Ernest Scheyder

Nov 1 CF Industries (CF.N) posted a spike in quarterly profit on Tuesday that widely beat Wall Street's expectations as the fertilizer producer successfully raised prices for nitrogen and phosphate.

For the third quarter, the company posted net income of $330.9 million, or $4.73 per share, compared with $48.2 million, or 67 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding one-time charges to close an Oklahoma methanol plant and other items, CF earned $5.16 per share. By that measure, analysts expected earnings of $4.92 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 53 percent to $1.40 billion. Analysts expected $1.45 billion.

The company's nitrogen sales jumped 52 percent to $1.1 billion and phosphate sales jumped 57 percent to $285.5 million. CF raised prices on both fertilizers, which are the first- and second-most important nutrients that farmers apply to crops.

Chief Executive Steve Wilson said CF was able to raise prices due to strong demand from farmers for fertilizer to apply in the fall. Winter wheat, for example, requires a fall fertilizer application.

CF shares rose 0.9 percent to $160 each in after-hours trading. As of Tuesday's close, the stock had gained 17.4 percent so far this year.

CF bought rival nitrogen fertilizer producer last year, beating out a rival bid from Norway's Yara (YAR.OL). [ID:nLDE62B0AA]

Jorgen Ole Haslestad, Yara's chief executive, told Reuters in September he is again interested in buying an American rival. [ID:nS1E78M16A] (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; editing by Gary Hill and Andre Grenon)