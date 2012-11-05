CF Industries quarterly profit jumps 22 percent

BRIEF-Signet Jewelers gives statement to NBC news on "sexual harassment claims"
* Signet Jewelers gives statement to NBC news on "sexual harassment claims"
Nov 5 Fertilizer producer CF Industries Holdings Inc posted a 22 percent jump in quarterly profit on Monday due in part to lower natural gas costs and price increases.
For the quarter, the company posted net income of $403.3 million, or $6.35 per share, compared with $330.9 million, or $4.73 per share, in the year-ago period.
Revenue fell about 3 percent to $1.36 billion from $1.4 billion.
Last week, CF said it would spent $3.8 billion to expand ammonia and urea production capacity in Louisiana and Iowa.
* Pandora falls as much as 8 pct after Liberty Media CEO reportedly says Pandora's valuation doesn't make sense but it's interesting at right price- CNBC
FRANKFURT, Feb 28 Bayer said on Tuesday it was reducing its stake in separately listed chemicals subsidiary Covestro in an accelerated bookbuilding process as it seeks to secure funding for the $66 billion takeover of seeds maker Monsanto.