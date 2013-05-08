版本:
CF Industries quarterly profit jumps 10 percent

May 8 U.S. fertilizer producer CF Industries reported higher first-quarter profit on Wednesday, and the company said after markets closed that it sees a positive performance in the current quarter.

Net earnings for the first quarter climbed to $406.5 million, or $6.47 per share, from $368.4 million, or $5.54 per share a year ago.
