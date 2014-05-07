版本:
2014年 5月 8日

CF Industries adjusted profit falls

May 7 U.S. fertilizer producer CF Industries reported on Wednesday a big drop in adjusted profit for the first quarter after markets closed.

Adjusted net earnings, excluding a one-time gain from the sale of CF's phosphate business, fell to $247.5 million or $4.51 per share from $406.5 million or $6.47 per share a year earlier. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by James Dalgleish)
