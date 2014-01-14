版本:
New CF Industries CEO says open to different capital structure

Jan 14 The new chief executive of CF Industries Holdings Inc is open to finding a better capital structure for the U.S. fertilizer company, including the option of a master limited partnership, Tony Will said on Tuesday in his first interview since taking over this month.

The company will spend nearly $2 billion this year on its expansion of nitrogen production in Louisiana and Iowa, but Will said CF's interest is low in taking on a partner to reduce costs.
