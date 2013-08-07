版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 7日 星期三 23:07 BJT

CF Industries says open to cash deployment ideas

Aug 7 CF Industries Holdings Inc, facing pressure from an activist investor to boost its dividend, is open to ideas about how to deploy free cash flow, Chief Executive Steve Wilson said on Wednesday during a conference call to discuss quarterly results.

Hedge fund Third Point LLC announced last week that it had bought an undisclosed stake in the U.S. fertilizer company.

