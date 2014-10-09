CFM confirms trials of new jet engine, says schedule intact

PARIS Oct 9 CFM International, a joint venture between General Electric and France's Safran, confirmed on Thursday it had started flight trials of its next-generation LEAP engine and said it was "on track" to win safety certification in 2015.

Reuters reported earlier that a version of the engine being developed for Chinese planemaker Comac had begun flight trials earlier this week.

The engine is key to aircraft upgrades being carried out by Boeing, whose 737 MAX aircraft will be powered by LEAP, and Airbus, which is offering a choice of engines from Pratt & Whitney and CFM on its revamped A320neo. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Andrew Callus)