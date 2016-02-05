CFM sells 2,154 engines in 2015

BRIEF-T. Rowe Price to not contest plan by Snap Inc
* T. Rowe Price is not contesting plan by Snap Inc. to issue non-voting shares in its impending initial public offering
Feb 5 Aircraft engine maker CFM International said on Friday it sold 2,154 engines last year valued at $27 billion, including 1,418 LEAP engines and 736 CFM56 motors. It also said it produced 1,638 CMF56 engines in 2015.
CFM, a joint venture of General Electric Co and Safran SA of France, said its backlog of LEAP engines, which power the Boeing 737 MAX and Airbus A320neo jetliners, now stands at more than 10,000 units valued at $140 billion. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Additional reporting by Tim Hepher in Paris; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
Jan 19 Las Vegas Sands Corp agreed to pay a $6.96 million criminal penalty to end a U.S. Department of Justice probe into whether it violated a federal anti-bribery law by paying a consultant to help it do business in China and Macau.