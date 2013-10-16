CFM says jet engine testing going to plan

PARIS Oct 16 CFM International, the world's largest maker of jet engines by number of units sold, said on Wednesday that testing of a new powerplant for the next generation of narrowbody passenger jets was going according to plan.

CFM, a joint venture between General Electric and France's Safran, is developing the LEAP-X engine for the Boeing 737 MAX and Airbus A320neo, as well as a Chinese competitor now under development, the Comac C919.

It competes partly with a new engine being developed by United Technologies unit Pratt & Whitney.

"We are on track and on schedule for all three programmes and have had no showstoppers that we can see," Chaker Chahrour, executive vice president of the Cincinnati-based engine maker, told reporters in a conference call.