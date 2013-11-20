U.S. charges Cash America over debt collection, overcharging

UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart in advanced talks to buy Bonobos- Recode
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
WASHINGTON Nov 20 The U.S. consumer bureau on Wednesday charged payday lender Cash America International Inc with improperly pursuing some customers' debts and illegally overcharging members of the military.
Cash America agreed to refund affected consumers up to $14 million and pay a $5 million fine, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said.
The company used "robo-signed" documents to pursue debt collection lawsuits, the bureau said, referring to documents that are signed without appropriate review.
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75 million - sec filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pgpRZi) Further company coverage: