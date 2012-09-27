Australia & NZ to pay $350,000 on position curb violations-CFTC

WASHINGTON, Sept 27 The U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission ordered Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group Ltd to pay $350,000 to settle charges that it
violated position limits in the wheat and cotton futures
markets, the agency said on Thursday.
According to the CFTC, the Australia-based financial
services company exceeded the limits in trading on the Chicago
Board of Trade and the Intercontinental Exchange in August 2010
and February 2011.
The order was filed Sept. 26, days after the agency settled
similar suits with other firms.
Position limits curb the number of contracts that traders
can hold in certain commodities like gold and oil.