公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 5日 星期二 01:58 BJT

Former Citi official fined $500,000 for fraud in CFTC case

WASHINGTON Aug 4 A federal court has ordered former Citigroup director, John Aaron Brooks, to pay $500,000 for defrauding two Citigroup companies by mismarking and inflating the value of his position in ethanol futures to conceal his trading losses, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Monday.

For a link to the press release, see: here

(Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Chris Reese)
