Cargill Mexico unit to pay $500,000 to settle CFTC action over wash trades

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 The Mexican unit of Cargill will pay $500,000 to settle civil charges alleging it executed illegal wash trades involving corn, soybean and wheat future contracts, U.S. regulators said Thursday.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission said the trades in question by Cargill de México SA De CV occurred between March 2010 and August 2014 on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which is owned by CME Group and the Kansas City Board of Trade (KCBT).

Cargill is settling the case without admitting or denying the charges. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Sandra Maler)