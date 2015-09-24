UPDATE 1-Cargill Mexico unit pays $500,000 for U.S. trading violations

(Adds Cargill comment, details)
By Sarah N. Lynch and Tom Polansek
WASHINGTON/CHICAGO, Sept 24 The Mexican unit of
Cargill will pay $500,000 to settle civil charges alleging it
executed illegal wash trades involving corn, soybean and wheat
futures contracts, U.S. regulators said on Thursday.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission said the trades in
question by Cargill de México SA De CV occurred between March
2010 and August 2014 on the Chicago Board of Trade and the
Kansas City Board of Trade. Both exchanges are owned by CME
Group Inc.
Cargill, which is one of the world's largest
privately held corporations and a top commodity trader, settled
the case without admitting or denying the charges.
The purpose of the barred transactions was to transfer
futures positions from one Cargill de Mexico account to another,
company spokesman Mark Klein said.
"The futures orders traded opposite one another, and those
types of transactions are prohibited by the Commodity Exchange
Act and its regulations," he said.
The company has taken action to prevent future violations,
including "additional compliance training and account
restructuring," Klein said.
Cargill is among four "ABCD" companies that dominate the
flow of agricultural goods around the world, competing against
Archer Daniels Midland Co, Bunge Ltd and Louis
Dreyfus.
In February, CME Group fined Cargill de Mexico and
temporarily banned two of its traders from the exchange
operator's markets over wash trades.
