CFTC charges ex-Chicago Board Options Exchange director with fraud

| CHICAGO, June 28
CHICAGO, June 28 A former Chicago Board Options
Exchange director has been charged by U.S. regulators for
misappropriating funds he solicited from relatives and
colleagues for investment, court papers filed on Tuesday show.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission said Alvin
Wilkinson fraudulently accepted at least $6.9 million from 30
people for trading from 1999 until now. Wilkinson served as a
director of the options exchange, now owned by CBOE Holdings Inc
, from around 2001 to 2004, the company's annual reports
show.
The CFTC is seeking restitution for investors, a fine and
permanent registration and trading bans on Wilkinson.
Wilkinson could not immediately be reached for comment. CBOE
Holdings declined to comment.
In a civil complaint filed in U.S. court, the CFTC said
Wilkinson and two of his investment vehicles fraudulently
solicited the money to trade in a portfolio of financial
instruments, including options traded at CBOE and CME Group Inc
futures.
Wilkinson misappropriated at least $5.2 million, according
to the complaint, which said that investors included
professional associates from the options exchange.
The CFTC said Wilkinson and his entities accepted the money
without having properly registering with the agency, and that he
provided fraudulent statements to the National Futures
Association, an industry regulator.
On June 2, the NFA suspended Wilkinson's membership and
prohibited him from transferring any customer funds without the
association's approval.
The case is United States Commodity Futures Trading
Commission v Alvin Guy Wilkinson et al, U.S. District Court,
Northern District of Illinois, No. 16-cv-06734.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Richard Chang)