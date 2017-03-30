CFTC fines ex-Citi traders for spoofing in U.S. Treasury futures

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 24
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, March 30 The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Thursday it had settled charges against two former traders for Citigroup Global Markets Inc, a unit of Citigroup Inc, for spoofing in U.S. Treasury futures markets.
Under separate orders, Stephen Gola agreed to pay a $350,000 civil penalty and Jonathan Brims a $200,000 penalty, and both were banned from trading for six months for spoofing — bidding or offering with the intent to cancel the bid or offer before execution, the CFTC said in a statement. (bit.ly/2nDZRp1)
(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Eric walsh)
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 6 points at 7,491 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * Soldiers will be deployed to key sites in Britain to boost security as the country raised its terror threat to the highest level of "critical" following a suicide attack in Manchester that killed 22 people, including children. * GLENCORE: U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said on Tuesday it was not in talks with Swiss mining and commodities group Glencore Pl
* A spun off, listed Pay-tv unit could fetch up to 120 billion rand - analysts