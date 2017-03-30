版本:
CFTC fines ex-Citi traders for spoofing in U.S. Treasury futures

WASHINGTON, March 30 The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Thursday it had settled charges against two former traders for Citigroup Global Markets Inc, a unit of Citigroup Inc, for spoofing in U.S. Treasury futures markets.

Under separate orders, Stephen Gola agreed to pay a $350,000 civil penalty and Jonathan Brims a $200,000 penalty, and both were banned from trading for six months for spoofing — bidding or offering with the intent to cancel the bid or offer before execution, the CFTC said in a statement. (bit.ly/2nDZRp1)

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Eric walsh)
