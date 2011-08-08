版本:
Ex-Citi senior trader fined $1.5 mln for fraud-CFTC

  * CFTC: Former Citi trader ordered to pay $1.49 million
  * Trades occurred in palladium and platinum futures
  * Court order also imposes trading, registration ban
  WASHINGTON, Aug 8 A former trader and vice
President for Citigroup (C.N) has been ordered by a federal
court to pay over $1.49 million for unlawful trading,
misappropriation, and fraud, the U.S. futures regulator said on
Monday.
  Otmane El Rhazi, a Moroccan national, engaged in a series
of "fictitious trades" starting on Nov. 23, 2010 in order to
steal money from Citibank and deposit it into his own account,
according to the court order. El Rhazi worked for Citigroup
Global Markets Limited in the United Kingdom.
  The former Citi trader engaged in noncompetitive palladium
and platinum futures transactions on the New York Mercantile
Exchange's Globex trading platform that moved $373,860 from the
Citi account to his own.
  The court order, which was entered on July 29, 2011 by
Judge Denise Cote of the U.S. District Court for the Southern
District of New York, requires El Rhazi to pay $373,860 in
restitution and a $1,121,580 civil monetary penalty.
  The order also imposes permanent trading and registration
bans against El Rhazi.
  Earlier this year, the CFTC finalized a rule that will
give it more muscle to crack down on market manipulation and
fraud.
