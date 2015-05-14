CFTC's Massad: agency directed CME to beef up "spoofing" enforcement

UPDATE 3-Oil stable on expected OPEC cut extension, drop in U.S. inventories
* But soaring U.S. oil output weighs on market (Updates throughout, changes dateline, previous SINGAPORE)
WASHINGTON May 14 The top U.S. derivatives regulator said on Thursday his agency has directed exchange market operator CME Group Inc to beef up its enforcement staff and develop plans to detect manipulative "spoofing" tactics.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Tim Massad discussed the agency's recommendations to CME in prepared testimony before the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee.
CME should "develop strategies to identify instances of spoofing, and, as appropriate, pursue actions against perpetrators," he said. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Susan Heavey)
* But soaring U.S. oil output weighs on market (Updates throughout, changes dateline, previous SINGAPORE)
* Samsung seeks to boost chip contract manufacturing business (Adds details)
* Alibaba signs Mou with Malaysia's MEDC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP