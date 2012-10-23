US futures regulator unveils customer fund protection plan

* CFTC proposes new rules following MF Global, Peregrine
* Rules would give regulators electronic access to accounts
* Gensler says Peregrine failure shows more needs to be done
By Sarah N. Lynch
NEW YORK, Oct 23 U.S. futures regulators
unveiled a proposal on Tuesday to strengthen protections for
customer money, a move designed to bolster confidence in the
wake of the high-profile failures of brokerages MF Global
and Peregrine Financial Group.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's proposal comes
nearly one year after futures brokerage MF Global collapsed as
investors fled following revelations of heavy bets it made on
European sovereign debt.
Investigators are still probing the firm's failure, but they
have said it appears that MF Global dipped into its customer
money in a desperate effort to combat its liquidity crisis. The
fiasco left an estimated $1.6 billion shortfall in customer
money.
CFTC Chairman Gary Gensler told the Securities Industry and
Financial Markets Association's annual meeting on Tuesday that
the agency voted behind closed doors on Monday to put the
reforms out for public comment.
The proposal was supposed to be released on Thursday at a
public meeting, but the CFTC opted to vote sooner.
"This proposal is about ensuring customers have confidence
that the funds they post as margin or collateral are fully
segregated and protected," Gensler said.
MF Global's alleged misuse of customer money has shaken
investor confidence in the futures markets, and led some
lawmakers on Capitol Hill to criticize the CFTC for lax
oversight.
Then in July, investors in the futures market suffered again
after a smaller brokerage, Peregrine Financial Group, filed for
bankruptcy in July.
The firm's founder and CEO Russell Wasendorf Sr. confessed
to stealing more than $100 million from his customers and tried
to commit suicide.
On the sidelines of SIFMA's conference Tuesday, Gensler said
the CFTC's proposal contains several elements.
One of the rule's centerpieces, he said, would give
regulators at the CFTC and self-regulatory organizations like
the National Futures Association direct electronic access to
brokerages' bank accounts so they can check for red flags.
Such a move would address the lessons learned specifically
from the Peregrine case, in which Wasendorf duped regulators by
using forged bank statements and a post office box to hide
shortfalls in customer money.
"I believe the events of Peregine this summer highlight that
we need to do more," Gensler told reporters.
The proposal also lays out strategies for futures brokerages
to strengthen their own internal controls and disclose more
details to investors about firm-specific risks, among other
things.
"We all learned from both MF and Peregrine that taking
people at their word isn't good enough," Democratic CFTC
Commissioner Bart Chilton said in a statement.
"We need electronic access to accounts so that we know
customers' money is there 24-7-365. We can't have folks taking
advantage of customers with Photoshop and a post office box
anymore."
DODD-FRANK DEADLINES
The CFTC has been trying to address those two incidents
while also juggling the enormous task of implementing new rules
for the $640 trillion over-the-counter derivatives market
required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law.
The law requires standard swaps to be traded on regulated
platforms and routed through clearing houses, which stand in
between parties to guarantee trades.
At Tuesday's conference, Gensler gave industry players some
updates on the progress of Dodd-Frank implementation.
October 12 represented a key date for the CFTC because it
started the clock ticking for compliance with certain rules,
such as swap dealer registration.
Gensler said he expects commissioners will begin reviewing
draft final rules this month governing swap execution
facilities, a new type of trading platform created by
Dodd-Frank, and how they will help provide pre-trade price
transparency.
"My hope is we will be able to finalize this before the end
of the year," Genlser said.