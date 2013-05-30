U.S. lawmaker probes CFTC Chair Gensler over emails

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 30 A senior U.S. lawmaker on
Thursday ordered the head of the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission to hand over all personal emails that he sent for
business purposes, as part of a new probe into whether the
derivatives regulator was dodging federal transparency laws.
CFTC Chairman Gary Gensler frequently communicated with
staff using a personal email account, an internal report into
the collapse of futures broker MF Global found last week.
According to Congressman Darrell Issa, a California
Republican, that raised the suspicion that Gensler was trying to
shield those emails from journalists, the industry and the
general public, who can request any official communication under
the federal Freedom of Information Act.
Issa, who chairs the House Committee on Oversight and
Government Reform, now wants Gensler to provide all emails he
sent from personal accounts to agency staff, he said in a letter
to Gensler on Thursday.
The request was "an effort to better understand whether your
use of personal email to conduct official business was mere
imprudence, or part of a larger scheme to defeat federal
transparency laws," the letter said.
CFTC spokesman Steve Adamske did not respond to a request
for comment.
Last week's report by the inspector general of the CFTC, Roy
Lavik, was part of a broader report into whether the agency made
any missteps into how it regulated MF Global.
The report questioned whether it was proper for Gensler to
recuse himself from handling MF Global, which
collapsed in 2011, only after he played a prominent role in the
events leading up to the firm's bankruptcy.
Gensler decided to distance himself from the brokerage only
after it collapsed, and after Senator Charles Grassley, a
Republican from Iowa, publicly raised concerns over his prior
business relationship with MF Global Chief Executive Jon
Corzine.
The report also questioned his use of personal email to
communicate with staff, saying the practice was discouraged by
government policy. At the same time, however, Lavik said there
was "nothing that appeared corrupt" about what happened.
When questioned about it, Gensler told Lavik he used his
private email because he did not know how to access his work
e-mail from home. He has since ceased the practice.
Gensler, an Obama appointee, is unpopular among Republican
politicians for his aggressive reform of Wall Street.
Lavik's report had itself been triggered by a request from
another Republican lawmaker, Alabama Senator Richard Shelby.
MF Global sought Chapter 11 protection on October 31, 2011,
after several frantic days of shuffling around money and seeking
a buyer as bets the firm had made on European sovereign debt
went sour.