Fund managers raise S&P 500 futures net long positions in latest week-CFTC

| NEW YORK

NEW YORK May 10 May 10 Equity fund managers raised their net long positions in S&P 500 futures contracts in the week ended May 07 by 1,743 to 210,756, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.

Equity fund speculators increased their net short positions by 8,467 to 56,562, the data showed.

Long Short Net ------------------------------------------- Fund Managers 339,611 128,855 210,756 Speculators 135,005 191,567 -56,562
