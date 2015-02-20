UPDATE 1-U.S. lawmakers query CFTC regulator over stock sales

(Adds Giancarlo reaction)

By Douwe Miedema

WASHINGTON Feb 20 Two Democratic lawmakers on Friday raised concerns over share sales by an official at a U.S. regulator when his former company was engaged in a takeover battle, saying there had been possible conflicts of interest.

Chris Giancarlo started work as a member of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which oversees futures and swaps trading, in June of last year. Before that, he held a senior role at derivatives broker GFI Group Inc.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, a vocal critic of Wall Street, and Elijah Cummings, a U.S. representative from Maryland, in a letter raised concerns about shares in GFI that Giancarlo, a Republican, had sold after he was named to his new post.

"We are concerned about the timing of your sale of GFI stock," the duo said in their letter.

A lengthy takeover battle for GFI, which brokers derivative deals between banks and fund managers, ended on Friday when GFI's board supported a tender offer by larger rival BGC Partners Inc.

BGC's Sept. 9 bid trumped a July offer from CME Group Inc , the world's largest futures exchange.

"This bidding war was associated with a significant rise in the price of GFI stock, which doubled in value between July 25 and September 12, 2014," the letter said.

Bloomberg News reported last month that Giancarlo had started to rapidly sell his GFI shares after he joined the CFTC. He sold the last batch on Sept. 12, when they reached a five-year high, according to the letter.

"I did everything right. I am happy to respond to the request by Senator Warren and Congressman Cummings and look forward to an honest review to set the record straight," Giancarlo said in an emailed statement.

The CFTC declined to comment.

Warren and Cummings requested documents from Giancarlo to address the concerns. They also wanted to know what steps he had taken to avoid conflict of interest, and how he would handle policy matters pertaining to the two companies.

In a comprehensive study last month, Giancarlo issued a sharp rebuke of the CFTC's swap trading rules, which go to the heart of the business of interdealer brokers such as GFI, BGC, and their rivals. (Editing by Matthew Lewis, Bernard Orr)