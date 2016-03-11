UPDATE 1-U.S. dollar longs slip; yen longs at 8-year high-CFTC, Reuters

(Adds table, details on dollar, euro, yen contracts)
March 11 Speculators pared bullish bets on the
U.S. dollar, with net longs falling below $10 billion for a
fourth straight week, according to Reuters calculations and data
from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on
Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position declined to
$6.88 billion in the week ended March 8, from $7.45 billion the
previous week.
The U.S. February jobs report last week showed a drop in
wages overshadowed strong jobs growth, feeding views the Federal
Reserve was in no hurry to hike interest rates. The dollar
weakened, and its poor performance continued early this week as
concerns about weak Chinese data spurred safe-haven demand for
the yen and Swiss franc.
So far in March, the dollar index was down 2 percent, on
track for its weakest monthly performance since last April.
In other currencies, investors pushed net long positions on
the yen to their highest in eight years. Net long contracts on
the yen rose to 64,333 this week, from 59,625 the week before.
Fears about a British exit from the EU and persistent
concerns about the global economy have boosted the yen, a
safe-haven currency that so far this year has gained 5.4 percent
against the dollar.
Net shorts on the euro rose to the largest since early
February. This week, net euro shorts rose to 71,907 contracts
from 68,541 previously.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
08 Mar 2016 Prior week
week
Long 93,867 94,070
Short 29,534 34,445
Net 64,333 59,625
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
08 Mar 2016 Prior week
week
Long 104,165 103,965
Short 176,072 172,506
Net -71,907 -68,541
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
08 Mar 2016 Prior week
week
Long 29,364 38,965
Short 78,369 78,343
Net -49,005 -39,378
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
08 Mar 2016 Prior week
week
Long 19,735 19,723
Short 19,864 21,230
Net -129 -1,507
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
08 Mar 2016 Prior week
week
Long 30,550 31,018
Short 56,331 61,496
Net -25,781 -30,478
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
08 Mar 2016 Prior week
week
Long 86,141 76,480
Short 56,946 59,619
Net 29,195 16,861
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
08 Mar 2016 Prior week
week
Long 20,441 25,194
Short 77,995 81,667
Net -57,554 -56,473
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
08 Mar 2016 Prior week
week
Long 20,419 16,593
Short 22,419 20,750
Net -2,000 -4,157
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Bernard Orr
and David Gregorio)