UPDATE 1-U.S. dollar longs slip; yen longs at 8-year high-CFTC, Reuters

(Adds table, details on dollar, euro, yen contracts) March 11 Speculators pared bullish bets on the U.S. dollar, with net longs falling below $10 billion for a fourth straight week, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position declined to $6.88 billion in the week ended March 8, from $7.45 billion the previous week. The U.S. February jobs report last week showed a drop in wages overshadowed strong jobs growth, feeding views the Federal Reserve was in no hurry to hike interest rates. The dollar weakened, and its poor performance continued early this week as concerns about weak Chinese data spurred safe-haven demand for the yen and Swiss franc. So far in March, the dollar index was down 2 percent, on track for its weakest monthly performance since last April. In other currencies, investors pushed net long positions on the yen to their highest in eight years. Net long contracts on the yen rose to 64,333 this week, from 59,625 the week before. Fears about a British exit from the EU and persistent concerns about the global economy have boosted the yen, a safe-haven currency that so far this year has gained 5.4 percent against the dollar. Net shorts on the euro rose to the largest since early February. This week, net euro shorts rose to 71,907 contracts from 68,541 previously. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 08 Mar 2016 Prior week week Long 93,867 94,070 Short 29,534 34,445 Net 64,333 59,625 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 08 Mar 2016 Prior week week Long 104,165 103,965 Short 176,072 172,506 Net -71,907 -68,541 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 08 Mar 2016 Prior week week Long 29,364 38,965 Short 78,369 78,343 Net -49,005 -39,378 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 08 Mar 2016 Prior week week Long 19,735 19,723 Short 19,864 21,230 Net -129 -1,507 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 08 Mar 2016 Prior week week Long 30,550 31,018 Short 56,331 61,496 Net -25,781 -30,478 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 08 Mar 2016 Prior week week Long 86,141 76,480 Short 56,946 59,619 Net 29,195 16,861 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 08 Mar 2016 Prior week week Long 20,441 25,194 Short 77,995 81,667 Net -57,554 -56,473 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 08 Mar 2016 Prior week week Long 20,419 16,593 Short 22,419 20,750 Net -2,000 -4,157 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Bernard Orr and David Gregorio)