UPDATE 1-U.S. dollar longs slip; yen longs at 8-year high-CFTC, Reuters

(Adds table, details on dollar, euro, yen contracts)
    March 11 Speculators pared bullish bets on the
U.S. dollar, with net longs falling below $10 billion for a
fourth straight week, according to Reuters calculations and data
from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on
Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position declined to
$6.88 billion in the week ended March 8, from $7.45 billion the
previous week.
    The U.S. February jobs report last week showed a drop in
wages overshadowed strong jobs growth, feeding views the Federal
Reserve was in no hurry to hike interest rates. The dollar
weakened, and its poor performance continued early this week as
concerns about weak Chinese data spurred safe-haven demand for
the yen and Swiss franc.
    So far in March, the dollar index was down 2 percent, on
track for its weakest monthly performance since last April.
    In other currencies, investors pushed net long positions on
the yen to their highest in eight years. Net long contracts on
the yen rose to 64,333 this week, from 59,625 the week before.
    Fears about a British exit from the EU and persistent
concerns about the global economy have boosted the yen, a
safe-haven currency that so far this year has gained 5.4 percent
against the dollar.
    Net shorts on the euro rose to the largest since early
February. This week, net euro shorts rose to 71,907 contracts
from 68,541 previously.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.

 Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
         08 Mar 2016            Prior week
         week             
 Long             93,867            94,070
 Short            29,534            34,445
 Net              64,333            59,625
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
         08 Mar 2016            Prior week
         week             
 Long            104,165           103,965
 Short           176,072           172,506
 Net             -71,907           -68,541
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
         08 Mar 2016           Prior week
         week             
 Long             29,364           38,965
 Short            78,369           78,343
 Net             -49,005          -39,378
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
         08 Mar 2016           Prior week
         week             
 Long             19,735           19,723
 Short            19,864           21,230
 Net                -129           -1,507
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
         08 Mar 2016           Prior week
         week             
 Long             30,550           31,018
 Short            56,331           61,496
 Net             -25,781          -30,478
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
         08 Mar 2016           Prior week
         week             
 Long             86,141           76,480
 Short            56,946           59,619
 Net              29,195           16,861
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
         08 Mar 2016           Prior week
         week             
 Long             20,441           25,194
 Short            77,995           81,667
 Net             -57,554          -56,473
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
         08 Mar 2016           Prior week
         week             
 Long             20,419           16,593
 Short            22,419           20,750
 Net              -2,000           -4,157
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Bernard Orr
and David Gregorio)

