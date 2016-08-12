Dollar longs fall, sterling shorts hit all-time high-CFTC, Reuters

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 12 Speculators reduced favorable bets on the U.S. dollar for a second straight week, as investors remained skeptical that the Federal Reserve would raise rates this year despite a strong U.S. non-farm payrolls report last month.
The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $11.41 billion in the week ended Aug. 9, from $12.81 billion the previous week, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
Sterling net short positions soared to 90,082 contracts, a record high, the data showed. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, editing by G Crosse)
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.