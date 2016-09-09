版本:
UPDATE 1-Speculators raise U.S. dollar bets this week-CFTC, Reuters data

(Adds table, comment, details on dollar, sterling, yen
contracts)
    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    Sept 9 Speculators increased favorable bets on
the U.S. dollar for the first time in six weeks, according to
Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $9.10
billion in the week ended Sept. 6, from $5.29 billion the
previous week, the data showed, with some investors unwinding
extended positions on the greenback in the run-up to a Federal
Reserve policy meeting this month.
    Investors had been reducing long dollar positions since the
beginning of August as U.S. data had come out softer than
expected. That culminated in a U.S. non-farm payrolls report for
August that was seen as less than stellar. 
    But since then, the dollar has regained its footing,
supported by a slew of Fed speakers on Friday and over the past
week suggesting a September rate hike was not exactly off the
table despite what many view as a modest U.S. jobs number.
   "The main takeaway from all of these comments is that despite
slower job growth and weaker manufacturing and service sector
activity, U.S. policymakers still believe rates should rise and
this consistent message has not been lost on investors," said 
Kathy Lien, managing director of FX Strategy for BK Asset
Management in New York.
    So far this year, the dollar index has fallen more
than 3 percent, down from 2015's gains of more than 9 percent.
    Sterling net short positions, meanwhile, fell for a second
straight week to 89,969, the data showed, after hitting record
highs for six straight weeks. Investors have been net short the
pound since November last year.
    Sterling will also be a big focus next week with the Bank of
England monetary policy announcement and a host of economic data
such as UK inflation, employment, and retail sales.
    Recent UK data has been solid, with manufacturing and
service sector activity accelerating, suggesting that the impact
of Britain's exit from the European Union has been limited so
far.  
    Japanese yen net long contracts, on the other hand, fell to
54,489, the lowest since mid-August.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
 $-6.679 billion
         Sept. 6, 2016          Prior week
         week             
 Long             83,968            91,570
 Short            29,479            27,909
 Net              54,489            63,661
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
 $13.028 billion
         Sept. 6, 2016          Prior week
         week             
 Long             97,324           108,261
 Short           189,954           190,186
 Net             -92,630           -81,925
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
 $7.556 billion
         Sept. 6, 2016         Prior week
         week             
 Long             38,785           39,648
 Short           128,754          132,133
 Net             -89,969          -92,485
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
 $-0.187 billion
         Sept. 6, 2016         Prior week
         week             
 Long             22,819           24,557
 Short            21,368           16,349
 Net               1,451            8,208
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
 $-1.628 billion
         Sept. 6, 2016         Prior week
         week             
 Long             44,136           46,808
 Short            23,231           24,408
 Net              20,905           22,400
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
 $-2.994 billion 
         Sept. 6, 2016         Prior week
         week             
 Long             66,211           70,432
 Short            27,252           27,866
 Net              38,959           42,566
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
 $1.599 billion
         Sept. 6, 2016         Prior week
         week             
 Long             16,790           19,848
 Short            75,189           53,082
 Net             -58,399          -33,234
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
 $-0.454 billion 
         Sept. 6, 2016         Prior week
         week             
 Long             37,243           31,747
 Short            31,115           29,854
 Net               6,128            1,893
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, editing by G Crosse and
Marguerita Choy)

