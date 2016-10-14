UPDATE 1-Speculators boost U.S dollar bets to eight-month high -CFTC, Reuters

(Adds table, details, byline, analyst comment)
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Sam Forgione
NEW YORK Oct 14 Speculators lifted favorable
bets on the U.S. dollar for a third straight week, with net
longs hitting their highest in more than eight months, according
to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $14.72
billion in the week ended Oct. 11, from $10.52 billion the
previous week.
The dollar has been underpinned by recent strong U.S.
economic data that cemented expectations of an interest rate
hike by the Federal Reserve at its December monetary policy
meeting.
So far this month, the dollar index is up 2.7
percent, on pace for its best monthly percentage gain since May.
"We are bullish U.S. dollars but it will be important to
watch Treasury yields - if they fall, the dollar could
experience losses, but if 10-year yields hit fresh four-month
highs, we can expect strong gains in the greenback," said Kathy
Lien, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management in
New York.
Sterling net short positions, meanwhile, dipped to 95,470
contracts from the previous week's record high of 97,572, data
showed, the flash crash event last Friday having a relatively
minor impact on positioning in the currency.
The pound has been on a downward spiral on growing worries
Britain would opt for a "hard" exit from the European Union.
Sterling so far this year has lost more than 17 percent of its
value against the dollar.
Speculators have been short the pound since November last
year.
Japanese yen net long position: 45,909 contracts
Euro net short position:-93,472
Sterling net short position: -95,470
Swiss franc net short position: -9,408
Canadian dollar net short position: -11,704
Australian dollar net long position: 26,104
(Reporting by Sam Forgione and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss;
Editing by Leslie Adler and James Dalgleish)