U.S. dollar net longs hold steady this week-CFTC -Reuters data

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Dec 16 U.S. dollar net long positions were little changed this week, affirming a trend in place for the last several weeks since the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president.
The value of the dollar's net long position was $28.01 billion in the week ended Dec. 13, from $28.14 billion the previous week, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
Net shorts on the yen rose to their largest since early December last year, at 63,429 contracts. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.