版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 24日 星期六 05:11 BJT

UPDATE 1-Speculators reduce net long U.S. dollar bets - CFTC, Reuters

(Updates with more data, adds table)
    By Dion Rabouin
    Dec 23 Speculators cut their net long U.S.
dollar positions for the first time in more than a month this
week, halting a trend of increased dollar positioning that had
been in place since the election of Donald Trump as U.S.
president.
    The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $22.45
billion in the week ended Dec. 20, from $28.01 billion the
previous week, according to Reuters calculations and data from
the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
    Net shorts on the yen rose again, as they have every week
since the start of November, touching the largest number of
contracts since early December 2015, at 75,449 contracts.
    The dollar's value against the yen has risen nearly 12
percent since Nov. 1 as U.S. bond yields have spiked and the
dollar has strengthened broadly since the U.S. election. 
    The Federal Reserve raised U.S. overnight interest rates at
its policy meeting last week while the Bank of Japan left rates
unchanged and maintained its ultra-loose monetary policy at its
meeting, which concluded Tuesday.
    
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
 $8.003 billion
         Dec. 20, 2016          Prior week
         week             
 Long             64,200            62,432
 Short           139,649           125,861
 Net             -75,449           -63,429
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
 $10.131 billion
         Dec. 20, 2016          Prior week
         week             
 Long            117,460           123,597
 Short           195,505           211,110
 Net             -78,045           -87,513
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
 $4.587 billion
         Dec. 20, 2016         Prior week
         week             
 Long             44,152           40,515
 Short           103,502          112,858
 Net             -59,350          -72,343
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
 $-0.864 billion
         Dec. 20, 2016         Prior week
         week             
 Long             33,476            5,600
 Short            26,366           30,888
 Net               7,110          -25,288
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
 $0.879 billion
         Dec. 20, 2016         Prior week
         week             
 Long             22,246           24,035
 Short            34,000           45,904
 Net             -11,754          -21,869
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
 $-0.286 billion 
         Dec. 20, 2016         Prior week
         week             
 Long             38,321           40,290
 Short            34,380           26,817
 Net               3,941           13,473
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
 $1.63 billion
         Dec. 20, 2016         Prior week
         week             
 Long             20,806           19,001
 Short            87,487           76,660
 Net             -66,681          -57,659
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
 $0.481 billion 
         Dec. 20, 2016         Prior week
         week             
 Long             28,313           29,402
 Short            35,266           33,104
 Net              -6,953           -3,702
      

 (Reporting by Dion Rabouin)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐