UPDATE 1-Speculators raise net long dollar bets in final week of 2016

(Adds data, table, analyst comment, paragraphs 2-7)
    By Dion Rabouin
    Dec 30 Speculators raised net long bets on the
U.S. dollar to $24.17 billion this week, increasing their
positions from $22.45 billion last week, according to data from
the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and calculations by
Reuters.
    Net long bets on the dollar fell last week for the first
time since October, but rebounded as currency speculators again
took bullish positions on the future of the greenback in the
last trading week of the year.
    Analysts told Reuters they expect the dollar's strength to
continue in 2017 with the greenback set to end this year up more
than 3.5 percent against a basket of major currencies.
    However, a good deal of uncertainty remained about what the
incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump will
bring and how much dollar appreciation it will tolerate.
    "Much depends on how the Trump presidency and the Chinese
economy work out," said Marshall Gittler, chief market analyst
for retail broker FX Primus. "In general, I expect the dollar to
continue to gain."
    Speculators also raised net short contracts on the Japanese
yen for the ninth straight week to 87,009 contracts, the
most since August 2015.
    Net short contracts on the euro were reduced
substantially, with speculators holding the lowest number of net
shorts on the continental currency since July.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
 $9.265 billion
         27 Dec 2016            Prior week
         week             
 Long             40,565            64,200
 Short           127,574           139,649
 Net             -87,009           -75,449
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
 $9.071 billion
         27 Dec 2016            Prior week
         week             
 Long            123,281           117,460
 Short           192,689           195,505
 Net             -69,408           -78,045
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
 $4.379 billion
         27 Dec 2016           Prior week
         week             
 Long             50,062           44,152
 Short           107,161          103,502
 Net             -57,099          -59,350
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
 $1.228 billion
         27 Dec 2016           Prior week
         week             
 Long             14,303           33,476
 Short            24,394           26,366
 Net             -10,091            7,110
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
 $0.118 billion
         27 Dec 2016           Prior week
         week             
 Long             36,597           22,246
 Short            38,195           34,000
 Net              -1,598          -11,754
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
 $0.108 billion 
         27 Dec 2016           Prior week
         week             
 Long             44,076           38,321
 Short            45,586           34,380
 Net              -1,510            3,941
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
 $1.486 billion
         27 Dec 2016           Prior week
         week             
 Long             21,411           20,806
 Short            83,068           87,487
 Net             -61,657          -66,681
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
 $0.758 billion 
         27 Dec 2016           Prior week
         week             
 Long             25,448           28,313
 Short            36,449           35,266
 Net             -11,001           -6,953
 
 (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
David Gregorio)
