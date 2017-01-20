Speculators trim net long U.S. dollar bets for 2nd straight week-CFTC, Reuters

NEW YORK Jan 20 Speculators reduced long bets
on the U.S. dollar for a second straight week, as investors
continued to pare back overextended positions on the greenback
and worried about U.S. President Donald Trump's trade and
currency policies.
The value of the dollar's net long position was $24.44
billion in the week ended Jan. 17, from $24.95 billion the
previous week, according to data from the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission released on Friday and calculations by
Reuters.
Net short contracts on the Mexican peso, meanwhile, rose in
the latest week to 73,321, the largest since early October.
