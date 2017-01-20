UPDATE 1-Speculators pare back long U.S. dollar bets for 2nd straight week-CFTC, Reuters

(Adds details on dollar and Mexican peso contracts, analyst comments, table, byline) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Jan 20 Speculators reduced long bets on the U.S. dollar for a second straight week, as investors continued to pare back overextended positions on the greenback and worried about U.S. President Donald Trump's trade and currency policies. The value of the dollar's net long position was $24.44 billion in the week ended Jan. 17, from $24.95 billion the previous week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday and calculations by Reuters. After a sharp rally following Trump's victory in November that saw a 3 percent surge for the month, the dollar has come back down to earth, undermined by uncertainty surrounding the new president's policies, specifically a stimulus plan that was promised during his campaign. The dollar had rallied the last two months on the back of Trump's campaign promises of fiscal stimulus and tax cuts, but that rally ran out of steam in the run-up to Trump's inauguration. For the month of January, the dollar index has fallen 1.3 percent so far, on track for its weakest monthly performance since March last year. "If the dollar continues to weaken, we're rapidly running out of room and dollar bulls may be forced into a full-fledged capitulation, which has yet to take place at current levels," said John Hardy, head of forex strategy at Saxo Bank, in Copenhagen. "If the dollar firms, on the other hand, the gains could come quickly as frustrated bulls have been without a case, ironically since the Fed's rate hike in December, which marked the end of the most recent dollar advance," he added. Net short contracts on the Mexican peso, meanwhile, rose in the latest week to 73,321, the largest since early October. The peso has been the most vulnerable to comments from Trump. His persistent attacks on Mexico over immigration and jobs taken from Americans have damaged the peso, which fell to a record low against the dollar this week. "The outlook for the peso remains bearish amid elevated economic uncertainty," said Joe Manimbo of Western Union Business Solutions in Washington. "The peso's deteriorating value keeps pressure on Mexico's central bank to conduct dollar-weakening, peso-supportive forex intervention." The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $8.639 billion 17 Jan 2017 Prior week week Long 28,560 26,041 Short 106,390 105,880 Net -77,830 -79,839 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $8.904 billion 17 Jan 2017 Prior week week Long 128,846 134,747 Short 195,346 200,570 Net -66,500 -65,823 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $5.139 billion 17 Jan 2017 Prior week week Long 55,242 56,742 Short 121,484 122,573 Net -66,242 -65,831 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $1.709 billion 17 Jan 2017 Prior week week Long 7,166 10,012 Short 20,849 24,258 Net -13,683 -14,246 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) $0.418 billion 17 Jan 2017 Prior week week Long 32,064 28,405 Short 37,520 36,340 Net -5,456 -7,935 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) $-0.367 billion 17 Jan 2017 Prior week week Long 42,401 40,782 Short 37,556 44,630 Net 4,845 -3,848 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $1.705 billion 17 Jan 2017 Prior week week Long 22,573 23,878 Short 95,894 95,654 Net -73,321 -71,776 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) $0.886 billion 17 Jan 2017 Prior week week Long 25,517 22,989 Short 37,805 36,949 Net -12,288 -13,960 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, editing by G Crosse and Tom Brown)