Speculators cut U.S. dollar longs to lowest since Oct-CFTC, Reuters

NEW YORK Feb 3 Speculators reduced bullish bets on the U.S. dollar for a fourth straight week, as net longs fell to their lowest since late October, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday and calculations by Reuters.

The value of the dollar's net long position totaled $18.47 billion in the week ended Jan. 31, down from $20.04 billion the previous week. CFTC data also showed that net shorts on the Japanese yen fell to their lowest since early December. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)
