版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 11日 星期六 04:44 BJT

Speculators cut net long dollar bets for 5th week -CFTC, Reuters data

Feb 10 Speculators cut their net-long U.S. dollar bets for a fifth straight week, to the lowest level since mid-October, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday and calculations by Reuters.

The value of the dollar's net long position totaled $17.07 billion in the week ended Feb. 7, down from $18.47 billion the previous week. CFTC data also showed a further reduction of net short bets on the Mexican peso and a fall in net shorts on the Japanese yen to their lowest level since early December. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Leslie Adler)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐