Speculators cut net long dollar bets for 5th week -CFTC, Reuters data

Nikkei rises as strong-yen trend pauses; SoftBank surges
TOKYO, May 25 Japanese stocks rose on Thursday as the strong-yen trend paused, while a surge in index-heavyweights such as SoftBank supported sentiment.
Feb 10 Speculators cut their net-long U.S. dollar bets for a fifth straight week, to the lowest level since mid-October, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday and calculations by Reuters.
The value of the dollar's net long position totaled $17.07 billion in the week ended Feb. 7, down from $18.47 billion the previous week. CFTC data also showed a further reduction of net short bets on the Mexican peso and a fall in net shorts on the Japanese yen to their lowest level since early December. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Leslie Adler)
TOKYO, May 25 Japanese stocks rose on Thursday as the strong-yen trend paused, while a surge in index-heavyweights such as SoftBank supported sentiment.
* Says initial public offering of 6.25 million shares priced at $12.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LendingTree announces pricing of $265 million of convertible senior notes due 2022