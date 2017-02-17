Speculators cut U.S. dollar longs to 4-month low -CFTC, Reuters data

NEW YORK Feb 17 Speculators reduced bullish bets on the U.S. dollar to their lowest since the week ended Oct. 11, cutting net longs for a sixth straight week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday and calculations by Reuters.

The value of the dollar's net long position totaled $14.99 billion in the week ended Feb. 14, down from $17.07 billion the previous week.

CFTC data also showed that net shorts on the Japanese yen fell to their lowest in more than two months. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Richard Chang)