版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 18日 星期六 04:47 BJT

Speculators cut U.S. dollar longs to 4-month low -CFTC, Reuters data

NEW YORK Feb 17 Speculators reduced bullish bets on the U.S. dollar to their lowest since the week ended Oct. 11, cutting net longs for a sixth straight week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday and calculations by Reuters.

The value of the dollar's net long position totaled $14.99 billion in the week ended Feb. 14, down from $17.07 billion the previous week.

CFTC data also showed that net shorts on the Japanese yen fell to their lowest in more than two months. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Richard Chang)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐