Speculators cut U.S. dollar longs to 4-month low -CFTC, Reuters data

NEW YORK Feb 17 Speculators reduced bullish
bets on the U.S. dollar to their lowest since the week ended
Oct. 11, cutting net longs for a sixth straight week, according
to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday
and calculations by Reuters.
The value of the dollar's net long position totaled $14.99
billion in the week ended Feb. 14, down from $17.07 billion the
previous week.
CFTC data also showed that net shorts on the Japanese yen
fell to their lowest in more than two months.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Richard
Chang)