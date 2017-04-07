版本:
UPDATE 1-U.S. dollar net longs fall to five-week low-CFTC, Reuters data

 (Adds comment, table, market details)
    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    NEW YORK, April 7 Speculators further reduced
bullish bets on the U.S. dollar, pushing net longs to their
lowest level since late February,  according to Commodity
Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday and
calculations by Reuters.
    The value of the dollar's net long position totaled $14.67
billion in the week ended April 4, down from $15.27 billion the
previous week. Investors have reduced long dollar bets for a
second straight week and Friday's net long dollar positioning
was a five-week low.
    It has been an uncertain few weeks for the U.S. dollar,
starting when President Donald Trump's fellow Republicans pulled
their bill to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system due to a
shortage of votes.
    Investors were concerned that after the healthcare turmoil,
the Trump administration would not be able pass the tax reforms
that analysts believe would have a significant impact on the
economy.
    "The Trump administration has struggled to recapture the
optimism of the post-election victory when the pro-growth
policies were announced, and so far has not delivered," said
Alfonso Esparza, senior currency analyst at OANDA in Toronto.
That has weighed on the dollar.
    The healthcare debacle in Washington was followed by the
Federal Reserve minutes of last month's monetary policy meeting
which showed an internal debate on inflation and growth that has
raised doubts about the Fed's pace of monetary tightening.
    Investors still see two more interest rate rises this year,
a far cry from the four hikes being priced in at the beginning
of the year. 
    Capping a turbulent week for the dollar were the U.S. air
strikes on Syria and a U.S. nonfarm payrolls report
that badly missed expectations.
    "Expect the market to remain very nervous after Trump's
missile attack on Syria, with fundamentals taking a back seat
while investor anxiety remains high," said Esparza
    Net shorts on the Japanese yen, meanwhile, fell to 45,800
contracts, the smallest since December.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc
and Canadian and Australian dollars.

Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
 $5.171 billion
         04 Apr 2017            Prior week
         week             
 Long             41,313            42,886
 Short            87,113            96,067
 Net             -45,800           -53,181
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
 $1.521 billion
         04 Apr 2017            Prior week
         week             
 Long            155,468           163,648
 Short           166,873           171,571
 Net             -11,405            -7,923
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
 $7.749 billion
         04 Apr 2017           Prior week
         week             
 Long             30,741           35,055
 Short           130,414          139,130
 Net             -99,673         -104,075
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
 $1.725 billion
         04 Apr 2017           Prior week
         week             
 Long              5,694            6,886
 Short            19,519           23,278
 Net             -13,825          -16,392
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
 $2.255 billion
         04 Apr 2017           Prior week
         week             
 Long             38,535           30,419
 Short            68,760           58,636
 Net             -30,225          -28,217
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
 $-3.751 billion 
         04 Apr 2017           Prior week
         week             
 Long             90,215           90,838
 Short            40,622           37,700
 Net              49,593           53,138
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
 $0.257 billion
         04 Apr 2017           Prior week
         week             
 Long             80,979           72,728
 Short            90,667           77,465
 Net              -9,688           -4,737
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
 $1.026 billion 
         04 Apr 2017           Prior week
         week             
 Long             17,009           16,216
 Short            31,733           28,845
 Net             -14,724          -12,629
 
 (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Matthew Lewis)
