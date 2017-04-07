UPDATE 1-U.S. dollar net longs fall to five-week low-CFTC, Reuters data

(Adds comment, table, market details)
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, April 7 Speculators further reduced
bullish bets on the U.S. dollar, pushing net longs to their
lowest level since late February, according to Commodity
Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday and
calculations by Reuters.
The value of the dollar's net long position totaled $14.67
billion in the week ended April 4, down from $15.27 billion the
previous week. Investors have reduced long dollar bets for a
second straight week and Friday's net long dollar positioning
was a five-week low.
It has been an uncertain few weeks for the U.S. dollar,
starting when President Donald Trump's fellow Republicans pulled
their bill to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system due to a
shortage of votes.
Investors were concerned that after the healthcare turmoil,
the Trump administration would not be able pass the tax reforms
that analysts believe would have a significant impact on the
economy.
"The Trump administration has struggled to recapture the
optimism of the post-election victory when the pro-growth
policies were announced, and so far has not delivered," said
Alfonso Esparza, senior currency analyst at OANDA in Toronto.
That has weighed on the dollar.
The healthcare debacle in Washington was followed by the
Federal Reserve minutes of last month's monetary policy meeting
which showed an internal debate on inflation and growth that has
raised doubts about the Fed's pace of monetary tightening.
Investors still see two more interest rate rises this year,
a far cry from the four hikes being priced in at the beginning
of the year.
Capping a turbulent week for the dollar were the U.S. air
strikes on Syria and a U.S. nonfarm payrolls report
that badly missed expectations.
"Expect the market to remain very nervous after Trump's
missile attack on Syria, with fundamentals taking a back seat
while investor anxiety remains high," said Esparza
Net shorts on the Japanese yen, meanwhile, fell to 45,800
contracts, the smallest since December.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc
and Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
$5.171 billion
04 Apr 2017 Prior week
week
Long 41,313 42,886
Short 87,113 96,067
Net -45,800 -53,181
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
$1.521 billion
04 Apr 2017 Prior week
week
Long 155,468 163,648
Short 166,873 171,571
Net -11,405 -7,923
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
$7.749 billion
04 Apr 2017 Prior week
week
Long 30,741 35,055
Short 130,414 139,130
Net -99,673 -104,075
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
$1.725 billion
04 Apr 2017 Prior week
week
Long 5,694 6,886
Short 19,519 23,278
Net -13,825 -16,392
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
$2.255 billion
04 Apr 2017 Prior week
week
Long 38,535 30,419
Short 68,760 58,636
Net -30,225 -28,217
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
$-3.751 billion
04 Apr 2017 Prior week
week
Long 90,215 90,838
Short 40,622 37,700
Net 49,593 53,138
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
$0.257 billion
04 Apr 2017 Prior week
week
Long 80,979 72,728
Short 90,667 77,465
Net -9,688 -4,737
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
$1.026 billion
04 Apr 2017 Prior week
week
Long 17,009 16,216
Short 31,733 28,845
Net -14,724 -12,629
